Shane Mosley: Anything that GGG does is pay-per-view worthy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American professional boxer Shane ‘Sugar' Mosley believes that anything that WBA (Super), IBO and WBC (Interim) middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin does is pay-per-view worthy, Vesti.kz reports.

As you know, Golovkin is set to fight IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 17. The much-anticipated unification bout has already broken the pre-sale ticket record. "Anything that Golovkin does is pay-per-view worthy. He's a very strong, hungry Kazakh guy," Mosley told ThaBoxingVoice.com. "Lemieux is definitely a strong opponent as well. He fights very hard. It's definitely going to be a good fight." Mosley also said that the Canadian can upset Triple G. "Anybody that steps in the ring has a legitimate chance of doing the upset. He has the punchers chance," Mosley explained. "I just think this is Golovkin's time. He is trying to make his way to this superstardom, the big leagues. I'm not sure if Lemieux is going to be able to get in his way." [Photo courtesy of knockoutnation.com]