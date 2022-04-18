Shanghai: 2,417 local confirmed, 19,831 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - China's economic hub Shanghai reported 2,417 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 19,831 local asymptomatic carriers on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday, Xinhua reports.

On Sunday, three deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Shanghai. The three individuals included two females and one male, with their ages ranging from 89 to 91. The three suffered from comorbidities including coronary heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure, according to the commission.

The three patients had been in severe condition after being admitted to hospital. They died after all-out rescue efforts, the commission said.