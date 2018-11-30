Shanghai 3D prints a resin bridge

SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM Shanghai has "printed" a 15-meter-long resin bridge, which will be installed in the central park in Taopu area, Xinhua reported.

Measuring 15.25 meters long, 3.8 meters wide and 1.2 meters high, the bridge was built in layers by a 3D printing system developed by Shanghai Construction Group. It took 35 days to complete.

With a milky white streamlined body, the bridge is made of acrylonitrile styrene acrylate, a plastic used for general prototyping in 3D printing, mixed with glass fibers.

The material can withstand long-term exposure to the sun and rain and ensure the bridge meets national construction standards.

The bridge can be used for about three decades, said Chen Xiaoming, deputy chief engineer of the group.

"The bridge has a load of 250 kg per square meter, which means at least four adults can walk on it at the same time per square meter," Chen said.

3D printing technology, regarded as an eco-friendly way to construct, requires less human labor and does not generate dust and construction waste.