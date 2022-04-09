Shanghai builds over 100 makeshift hospitals for COVID-19 treatment

SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - Shanghai has built over 100 makeshift hospitals for COVID-19 treatment with over 160,000 beds, the Shanghai municipal government said at a press conference on Saturday, Xinhua reports.

There are also eight designated hospitals with over 8,000 beds in Shanghai, and more will come into operation this weekend. Resources will be further transferred to and reserved in the designated hospitals and makeshift hospitals, said Zong Ming, vice mayor of Shanghai.

Shanghai reported 1,015 new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,609 local asymptomatic carriers on Friday.

Citywide antigen testing is being carried out on Saturday and another citywide nucleic acid testing is planned to contain the epidemic, according to the press conference.