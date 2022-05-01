EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:38, 01 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Shanghai reports 788 confirmed, 7,084 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

    None
    None
    SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - China's Shanghai reported 788 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 7,084 local asymptomatic infection cases on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday, Xinhua reports.

    Of the newly confirmed cases, 683 had previously been reported as asymptomatic carriers.

    According to the commission, the city registered 38 COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday. The oldest among the deceased was 97 years old and their average age was 80.9. All the 38 patients had serious underlying health issues.

    A total of 3,055 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Saturday, said the commission.


    Tags:
    World News China Coronavirus in the world
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!