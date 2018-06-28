Shanghai’s top companies invited to Astana Hub

SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - Vice Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Zhumagaliyev has held today meetings with the general managers of the top telecommunication companies and research centers engaged in 5G technologies and smart cities systems development in Shanghai, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

Kazakhstan's delegation participated in a roundtable with the President of R&D Nokia Shanghai Bell, Xin Yuan, and got familiar with the latest developments of the company's laboratory including 5G Car Nokia, the technology for self-driving cars.

Mr. Zhumagaliyev met with the management of Huawei and the Shanghai Pudong Smart City Research Institute. The sides discussed China's experience in the development of e-government, smart cities, and the prospects for cooperation in implementing the Digital Kazakhstan Program.

The Vice Premier invited Shanghai's leading companies and research centers dealing with information and communication technologies to take part in the development of the Astana Hub International Technology Park of IT-Startups being created in Kazakhstan.

It is to be recalled that the Kazakh delegation led by Mr. Zhumagaliyev visited the Mobile World Congress, in which Kazakhtelecom JSC is now participating. In the presence of the Vice Prime Minister, the above national telecommunications operator and Nokia signed the Memorandum on 5G pilot testing in Kazakhstan.

Askar Zhumagaliyev held talks with Vice Mayor of Shanghai Xu Kunlin and urged the leadership of Shanghai to enhance the exchange of experience with Astana in the digital sphere.