Shanghai Stock Exchange to invest in AIFC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) and Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) announced the signing of the Shareholder Agreement, AIFC press service reports.

Cooperation between the AIFC and the SSE is aimed at promoting the Astana Center as a regional hub for financial services within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov said: "AIFC welcomes the partnership with the Shanghai Stock Exchange, one of the largest stock exchange in the world. The rich experience of the SSE in developing and maintaining a highly liquid capital market will be useful to the AIFC. The Shanghai Stock Exchange, being a shareholder and strategic partner, will assist AIFC in creating a high-tech Exchange that will meet world standards. As a result, this will attract and expand the local and international base of investors and give an impetus to the development of capital markets in Kazakhstan and Central Asian."

In turn, the Chairman of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Mr. Wu Qing noted that the strategic cooperation between the AIFC and the SSE will strengthen the ties between China and Kazakhstan in the financial sphere and open new investment opportunities.

The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) was established on the initiative of President Nazarbayev. AIFC aims to attract investments into Kazakh economy offering a favorable environment for the financial services industry." said Kelimbetov.

Shanghai Stock Exchange has been one of the world's largest stock exchanges for the last few years.