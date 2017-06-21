Shanghai Week exhibition to be held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An exhibition of the largest Chinese companies is set to be held at Radisson Blu Astana Hotel in the Kazakh capital on July 3-5.

This is the first time the exhibition called the Shanghai Week will take place in Kazakhstan. The goal of the exhibition is to expand and strengthen business ties between Shanghai and Kazakhstan and tell Kazakhstani companies and residents of Astana city about the newest Chinese industrial equipment and components parts.







Chinese companies are interested in Kazakhstani market not only because of Astana EXPO-2017 which is underway in the city but also thanks to the development of such sectors of Kazakhstan's economy as energy, alternative energy, construction and chemical industry. At the exhibition, Kazakhstani companies will learn about the latest technologies developed in China and find new business partners.







Participating in the exhibition will be Shanghai Electric Group Co., Shenergy Group Co Ltd, Shanghai GCL New Energy Investment Co. Ltd, CEFC China Energy Company Limited, SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED PASSENGER VEHICLE CO., Bright Food (Group) Co. Ltd, Shangtex Holding Co. Ltd, Shanghai Building Materials (Group) Co. Ltd, and SHANGHAI HUAYI (GROUP) COMPANY.



