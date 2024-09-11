Shaping tomorrow: UN event in Astana spotlights key initiatives for the Summit of the Future

A high-profile seminar “Summit of the Future: Forging Global Consensus” held on September 10 marked a critical step in preparing for the upcoming Summit of the Future, set to take place on 22-23 September 2024 at the UN Headquarters in New York. The event was jointly organised by the UN Resident Coordinator Office and Maqsut Narikbayev University, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the University.

In the lead-up to the Summit over 100 participants, including diplomatic corps, academia and media, focused on the central themes of the Summit of the Future, Kazakhstan’s growing role in global multilateralism, and key contributions of the UN countries in shaping a new global pact for peace, security, and sustainable development. The event featured presentations from Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, focusing on the specific themes of their co-facilitation: the Pact for the Future, the Global Digital Compact band the Declaration on Future Generations.

Michaela Friberg-Storey, UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan, noted: "Global cooperation is more important than ever for our survival, but it's hard to achieve in a world where there's mistrust and outdated systems. The Summit of the Future is our chance to get back on track. It will focus on how we can work together to meet shared goals and address new challenges. This Summit can help rebuild the trust we need for effective global governance”.

Maqsut Narikbayev University student Amina Bektaubayeva gave a powerful speech as the "Voice of Youth," reflecting on the importance of youth inclusion in decision-making processes. Efforts are being made to engage young people from diverse backgrounds, ensuring their voices are included in the Summit's preparations. The Summit of the Future aims to harness their energy and passion to reflect the aspirations of the next generation. Moreover, in July of this year, the Youth Thematic Group under the UN in Kazakhstan was established.

The discussions from the seminar will feed directly into preparations for the Summit of the Future. With world leaders convening in New York later this month, the Summit and the Pact will be enriched by the inclusion of many voices and stakeholders whose energy, power and commitment are vital to delivering a better world.

Background

In response to the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and a call from Member States to address future challenges, the UN Secretary-General proposed the Summit of the Future. The event, scheduled for September 2024 in New York, will culminate in a Pact for the Future covering sustainable development, international peace and security, science and technology, youth, and global governance. Building on the 2023 SDG Summit, the Summit of the Future will focus on revitalizing efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, while responding to new risks and opportunities.