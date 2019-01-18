Sharapova beats Wozniacki at Australian Open

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Defending Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki was defeated by 2008 winner Maria Sharapova on Friday.

The 30th-seeded Russian advanced to the fourth round in the Australian Open, Anadolu Agency reports.

Following a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory, Sharapova told reporters: "I thought the level was quite high. I knew I would get a tough match."

"I have not played many matches in the last year against top players so it was really rewarding to win that last set. These are the kinds of matches I train for," she added.

Sharapova had a 15-month suspension from tennis after she was tested positive for a banned substance and returned to the court in April, 2017.