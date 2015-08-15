Sharapova, Malala unite in UN campaign

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Tennis star Maria Sharapova, British mogul Richard Branson and Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai have signed up. So have actor Ashley Judd, Colombian singer Juanes and Brazilian football star Kaka.

They are supporting a new UN social media campaign to spotlight 17 stories of survival and humanitarian activism in countries struggling with conflict and disaster around the world, from Syria and Afghanistan to South Sudan, Nepal and Sierra Leone, Arab News reported Friday. "We're calling on the young and digitally connected to help us push out these compelling stories and give a voice to the voiceless," UN humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien said. "I believe we have a shared responsibility to raise awareness and help to inspire humanity on these global issues." What the UN and its humanitarian partners are asking is for Facebook and Twitter users to go to the website worldhumanitarianday.org and sign up to allow the World Humanitarian Day #ShareHumanity app to post one of the 17 stories on their chosen social media feed for six hours starting Wednesday. The campaign runs until Aug. 19, which is World Humanitarian Day, and supporters can share as many stories as they want during the eight days. People can also just use the hashtag #ShareHumanity and plug the campaign. The UN does not gain access to anyone's contact list. Kieran Dwyer, chief of communications for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said the ultimate goal is to spur action "to create a mass core of support for humanitarian life-saving action in the world today". The UN also hopes that people inspired by the stories of men, women and children "who have hit the worst days of their life, and have come through them" will follow up by donating to the UN fund for global emergencies, to UN humanitarian efforts in individual countries, or to non-governmental organizations working to help the needy, he said.