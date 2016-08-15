Sharapova may start playing from January 2017 - tennis federation head

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Russian woman tennis player Maria Sharapova, disqualified for two years for violating anti-doping rules, may start competing again as of January 2017, the president of Russia's tennis federation, Shamil Tarpishchev has told the media.

"A decision will be made in September. I'm not certain but I believe that she'll start playing as of January 2017," Tarpishchev said.

Kazinform refers to TASS