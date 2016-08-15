EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:32, 15 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Sharapova may start playing from January 2017 - tennis federation head

    None
    None
    RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Russian woman tennis player Maria Sharapova, disqualified for two years for violating anti-doping rules, may start competing again as of January 2017, the president of Russia's tennis federation, Shamil Tarpishchev has told the media.

    "A decision will be made in September. I'm not certain but I believe that she'll start playing as of January 2017," Tarpishchev said.

    Kazinform refers to TASS

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!