    15:12, 04 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Sharapova stuns Kazakh Zarina Diyas once again

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №66 Zarina Diyas was eliminated in the quarterfinal of the 2018 Shenzhen Open in Shenzhen, China, Kazinform has learnt from SPORT.INFORM.KZ.

    Maria Sharapova who is currently ranked 59th in the world stunned Diyas in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

    Before Shenzhen, Sharapova defeated Zarina Diyas twice in 2015 at Wimbledon and at Australian Open.

    It should be noted that on her way to the quarterfinal Diyas outplayed French Pauline Parmentier and Chinese Zhang Shuai.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
