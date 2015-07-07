EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:00, 07 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Sharapova upsets Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan at Wimbledon

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis Zarina Diyas repeated her last year's success at Wimbledon and reached the fourth round of the championship in London, Vesti.kz reports.

    However, in the fourth round she was eliminated by the №4 seed Maria Sharapova in two straight sets 4-6, 4-6. The Russian needed 1h 37min to send the 21-year-old Diyas home. Sharapova hit 6 aces and made 7 double faults, whereas Diyas served 2 aces and made 4 double faults. Thus, Maria Sharapova took their head-to-head rivalry to 2-0. Today Sharapova is set to play American Coco Vandeweghe who defeated the №6 seed Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic 7-6, 7-6.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!