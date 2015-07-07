Sharapova upsets Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan at Wimbledon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis Zarina Diyas repeated her last year's success at Wimbledon and reached the fourth round of the championship in London, Vesti.kz reports.

However, in the fourth round she was eliminated by the №4 seed Maria Sharapova in two straight sets 4-6, 4-6. The Russian needed 1h 37min to send the 21-year-old Diyas home. Sharapova hit 6 aces and made 7 double faults, whereas Diyas served 2 aces and made 4 double faults. Thus, Maria Sharapova took their head-to-head rivalry to 2-0. Today Sharapova is set to play American Coco Vandeweghe who defeated the №6 seed Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic 7-6, 7-6.