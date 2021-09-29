EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:20, 29 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Share capital of GEN TRIZ Qazaqstan Ltd. To be reduced

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - GEN TRIZ Qazaqstan Ltd., incorporated as a private company of the Astana International Financial Centre under Identification Number 191140900179, registered office: Suite 140, 55/22 Mangilik El Avenue, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, acting in accordance with the Articles of Association and legislation of the Astana International Financial Centre, notifies that on October 18, 2021 the resolution of shareholders of GEN TRIZ Qazaqstan Ltd. to reduce the share capital of the Company will take effect.

    The share capital of the Company is to be reduced from ten thousand (10,000) United States Dollars to seven thousand four hundred (7,400) United States Dollars. Thus, the authorised share capital of the Company will be seven thousand four hundred (7,400) United States Dollars, represented by seventy-four (74) Shares, with a nominal value of one hundred (100) United States Dollars each.


    Tags:
    Business, companies News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!