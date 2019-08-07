EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:55, 07 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Share of gold in National Fund’s assets to be 5% - Tokayev

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has clarified the amendments inserted into the Concept of Formation and Utilization of the National Fund’s Reserves.

    «In compliance with my decree, the Concept of Formation and Utilization of the National Fund’s Reserves has been amended. Henceforth, the share of gold in savings assets of the National Fund will comprise up to 5%. This measure is needed for raising safety of the National Fund’s assets and protecting them,» the President tweeted.

