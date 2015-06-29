Share of innovative companies to grow up to 20% in economy of Kazakhstan by 2020

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The share of innovative companies in the economy will grow up to 20% by 2020, deputy director of the department of technological and innovation development of the Ministry of Investment and Development Laura Sadykova informed at the CCS press conference.

"KZT 16 bln was attracted in the processing industry during the first phase of the State Program on Accelerated Industrial-Innovative Development, which is 2.5 times more than over the previous five years. About 50 laws were adopted and amended for this purpose. We began to produce about 400 absolutely new for the country types of products. The productivity and innovations are factors that stand for the success of the economy of our country," L. Sadykova said.

Besides, she told about the plans for the second phase of the industrialization program.

"We expect the share of innovative companies to grow up to 20% by 2020. Besides, we think the share of innovative products in the total volume of the GDP will be up to 2.5%. We have two priorities set for this plan. The first one is reduction of technological inferiority in traditional sectors, the second one is development of new directions and spheres if work," she added.