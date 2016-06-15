Share of Kazakhstan in global titanium market to reach 14% - Sagintayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Government plans to increase the share of domestic titanium in the global market up to 14%. First Deputy Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has said it today at the 7th International Mining and Metallurgical Congress.

“We plan to increase the share of domestic titanium from 11% to 14% as part of development of Kazakhstani brands,” he clarified.

According to him, this objective was set under the Government’s Industrial-Innovative Development Program for the nearest 3.5 years. Ferrous and non-ferrous metallurgy was determined as a priority area in the Program.

“As for metallurgy, the main areas will be enhancement of capacities of the existing industries, creation of new industrial basic metals for further processing, increasing labour productivity, stimulation of demand at the internal market and export. For this purpose we are constantly working on increasing our investment attractiveness. We have introduced new incentives for investors. We have simplified mechanisms and conditions for investment contracts. We have widened the preferences and other stimulating measures,” said Sagintayev.

He reminded that 60 new mining productions have been put into operation within the first five-year stage of industrialization program. Their total cost is estimated at 2.5 bln U.S. dollars. 16,000 constant job places have been created. 300,000 people are employed at Kazakhstan’s mining enterprises to date.