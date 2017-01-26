Share of Russian banks in Kazakhstan decreasing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian banks share in Kazakhstan's banking sector is decreasing, Kazakh Finprom.kz analytical center said in a message.

The share of Russian banks in the deposit portfolio of Kazakh banking sector has decreased from 10.8 percent to 8.1 percent in Nov. 2015- Nov. 2016, in loan portfolio - decreased from 9.6 percent to 8.1 percent.



This reduction mainly resulted from the transition from aggressive growth strategy to stable conservatism strategy in Kazakh subsidiary of Russian Sberbank, the analytical center said.



As much as 4 banks with 100 percent shares owned by Russian citizens operate in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Trend.az .



Subsideary bank of Sberbank is the largest one of them, also being in the top-5 biggest Kazakh banks. The deposit portfolio of this bank increased by 3.5 times in 2011- 2015 and hit 1.3 trillion tenges in November 2015.



However in Nov. 2015- Nov. 2016 its deposit portfolio decreased by 212.5 billion tenges. The volume of deposits of legal entities decreased from 823.5 billion tenges to 490.6 billion tenges, while deposits of individuals increased from 462.5 billion tenges to 582.9 billion tenges during the mentioned period.



The Loan portfolio of Kazakh subsidiary of Sberbank decreased by 130.8 billion tenges to 951 billion tenges. The share of overdue loans increased from 10 percent to 10.7 percent.



Kazakh subsidiary of Russian Alfa-Bank increased its deposit portfolio by 17.6 billion tenges to 200.4 billion tenges in Nov. 2015 - Nov. 2016. The volume of individuals' deposits increased by 20.2 billion tenges to 72.8 billion tenges, deposits of legal entities decreased by 2.6 billion tenges to 127.6 billion tenges in this period. The loan portfolio of Alfa-Bank decreased by 27.5 billion tenges to 132.4 billion tenges in the reporting period, while the share of overdue loans rose from 5.4 percent to 8.3 percent.



The deposit portfolio of Kazakh subsidiary of Russian VTB Bank increased in 2011-2015. However, during the last year the volume of the deposits decreased by 31.3 billion tenges to 87.3 billion tenges. The volume of deposits of individuals decreased from 37.6 billion tenges to 36.7 billion tenges, deposits of legal entities decreased from 81.1 billion tenges to 50.6 billion tenges in the reporting period. The loan portfolio of the bank has been declining since Nov. 2014.



In Nov. 2015- Nov. 2016 the loan portfolio of the bank decreased by 24.7 billion tenges to 75.5 billion tenges. The share of overdue loans in Kazakh subsidiary of VTB increased from 13.9 percent to 19.1 percent in this period. This is the highest rate among the banks operating in Kazakhstan.



Home Credit Bank- is the only Russian bank, which saw an increase in both deposit and loan portfolios in Nov. 2015 - Nov. 2016. The volume of deposits in the bank increased by 28.3 billion tenges to 61.8 billion tenges. Deposits of individuals increased by 19.3 billion tenges, deposits of legal entities - by 9 billion tenges in this period.



The loan portfolio of Kazakh subsidiary of Home Credit Bank increased by 9.3 billion up to 111.4 billion tenges in Nov. 2015 - Nov. 2016. Overdue loans reduced from 9.8 percent to 5.3 percent in this period.