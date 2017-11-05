EN
    13:20, 05 November 2017

    Sharibayev soars 25 lines in BoxRec rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Thanks to his recent victory over Colombian Daulis Prescott, Kazakh lightweight Aidar Sharibayev improved his position in the BoxRec.com's rankings, Sports.kz reports.

    Sharibayev jumped 25 lines and is currently 103rd in the rankings. His opponent, on the contrary, lost 88 lines and is now only 499th.

    As previously reported, Sharibayev beat Prescott by TKO in the first round on November 3 at the Boxing night in Kissimmee, Florida.

     

