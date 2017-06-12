Sharipova to fight vs undefeated Kutsenko for WBC International title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Firuza Sharipova, the first Kazakh woman in professional boxing, has got to know her rival for the title fight, Sports.kz reports.

Sharipova will fight for the WBC International super featherweight title in Magnitogorsk on July 6. Her rival will be undefeated 28-year-old Russian athlete Yulia Kutsenko.

Since her first professional fight in 2015, she has already had eight fights, seven of which she won and only one ended in a draw. According to BoxRec, Julia is currently number one in Russia among super featherweight fighters and even ranks higher than Sofya Ochigava.

Recall that super featherweight Sharipova plans to hold a fight for the full-fledged title of WBC world championship in Astana on August 30.