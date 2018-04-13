EN
    14:50, 13 April 2018

    Sharipova to take on Wahlström on October 24

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM WIBA, WBU, WBC Silver and IBO super featherweight and lightweight champion Firuza Sharipova will fight WBC super featherweight champion Swedish Eva Wahlström in Monaco on October 24, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Sharipova's manager, Sergey Zavileysky, team Wahlström agreed to hold a fight in October.

    It should be noted that Sharipova won her previous fight against Belgian Djemilla Gontaruk, winning the IBO and WBC Silver titles and becoming a mandatory contender for the WBC belt, that currently belongs to Wahlström.

     

