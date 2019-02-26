Sharjah Chamber organises tour for diplomatic corps in UAE

SHARJAH. KAZINFORM The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, organised a tour for the heads and members of the diplomatic corps to the UAE and their spouses.

The tour included a number of cultural landmarks to promote the progress made by the emirate in all economic, tourism and cultural sectors and walks of life, WAM reports.



The tour, organised on Monday in coordination with various government entities and authorities in Sharjah, is part of the chamber's greater effort to enhance cooperation and communication with members of the diplomatic missions in the UAE, to positively influence the economic relations with the friendly countries.



Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, SCCI Chairman, said that the diplomatic tour is a bi-annual initiative of the Chamber to achieve the mutual prosperity with partners, create an ideal environment for communication and recognise the development of Sharjah to become a "smart, sustainable and world-class city".



Al Owais added, "The relations of the UAE, which expand year after year from the balanced policy adopted by the country and linking it to diplomatic relations with most countries of the world, resulted in great benefits from which the economic aspect acquires a large proportion. The Year of Tolerance declared by the UAE President, is a translation of the tolerant lifestyle of the UAE, which is home to several nationalities from around the world."



He noted the optimistic outlook of the UAE economy in 2019, as well as in the coming years, thanks to the wisdom of the wise leadership, which looks forward to the future with insight, especially on the economic level, and the continued growth in 2019 at the level of the emirate, thanks to guidance of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The Sharjah Chamber continues to consolidate the pillars of sustainable development and launch innovative initiatives that stimulate the business environment and raise the investment prospects, he added.



The diplomats began the tour from the SCCI headquarters and visited a number of the emirate's edifices and places of cultural, scientific, economic, educational, tourist and environmental importance.



Locations included were Khalid Lake, Al Noor Island, Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Al Muntazah, Central Souq, The Flag Island and Souq Al Jubail.

Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the SCCI, said that the aim of the tour is to introduce Sharjah's achievements in all its sectors and promote its regional economic, commercial and cultural role and attractive incentives for the business community.

