Sharks force closure of Sydney beaches

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM Two popular Australian beaches were temporarily closed on Tuesday after sharks were spotted nearby, one of which was just meters from shore, within what was supposed to be a shark free area, Xinhua reports.

Locals at Brighton Le Sands beach in Sydney spotted a three-meter shark, cruising around within a netted area which is intended to keep bathers separating from wildlife.

Children were swimming in the area not long before the alarm was raised and made it from the water unharmed, while police responded by closing the beach and posting warning signals.

Earlier in the day, a four-meter great white shark was spotted at Tamara beach by a drone using new technology designed to locate and monitor the creatures.

Authorities said that the predator was chasing a seal which led it towards the shore.

The popular Sydney swim spot, which is just around the headland from the world famous Bondi Beach, was temporarily closed until the shark was chased out to sea by lifeguards.