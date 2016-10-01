Sharm el-Sheikh-Almaty flight delayed due to technical reasons

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Sharm el-Sheikh-Almaty flight operated by SCAT air company has been delayed, a source at the company said.

Viktoriya Ulyanova, Head of SCAT's PR Department, told Kazinform correspondent the flight was delayed due to technical reasons.



"Right after the aircraft from Almaty city landed in Sharm el-Sheikh, it underwent formal inspection. Line maintenance crew identified a technical problem that needed to be fixed. The aircraft is expected to return to Almaty today. The exact time of departure has not been confirmed yet," she added.



Passengers of the flight were accommodated at local hotels.