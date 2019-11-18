EN
    16:57, 18 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Sharp cold snap to hit Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Sharp cold snap is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on November 19-21, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    An anticyclone will bring cold air masses to Kazakhstan and cause the temperature to dip as low as -28, -33°C in northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan. Meteorologists also predict snowfall, blizzard, and stiff wind.

    As for the west, south and southeast of the country, temperature is expected to drop to -7, -15°C.

