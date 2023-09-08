Sharp increase in terrorist attacks observed in SCO countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee Ruslan Seissembayev says the number of terrorist attacks in the territory of the SCO countries is rising. He said it today at the 40th session of the SCO RATS Council in Astana, Kazinform reports.

«According to experts, at least 80 terrorist attacks were committed in the past 3 years in the SCO countries. This year, their number has increased sharply. In 2022, 18 terrorist attacks were committed and in 2023 their number increased to 47,» he said.

In his words, more than 400 civilians were killed , and about 940 were injured as a result of these terrorist attacks.

«Security forces and law-enforcement structures carried out more than 300 anti-terrorist operations and detained 1,600 terrorists and their supporters. Around 60 criminals were liquidated while resisting to authorities,» he added.