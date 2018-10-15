Sharp's 8K TVs to hit Japanese market in Nov.

CHIBA. KAZINFORM Sharp Corp. said Monday its 8K ultra-high-definition TVs will hit the Japanese market on Nov. 17 ahead of the start of 8K broadcasting in the country in December.

The electronics maker said its new 80-inch, 70-inch and 60-inch liquid crystal display Aquos 8K will be the world's first 8K TVs with embedded receivers, KYODO NEWS reports.

8K resolution has 16 times as many pixels as a full high-definition image. Samsung Electronics Co. already has an 8K TV on the market.

Sharp's 80-inch model will carry a price tag of around 2 million yen ($17,840), the 70-inch will cost 1 million yen and the 60-inch 750,000 yen, before tax, a company official said.

TV manufacturers and broadcasters expect demand for such TVs to grow toward the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and beyond.

The TVs will be unveiled to the public from Tuesday at the four-day Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies known as CEATEC, Asia's largest electronics and information technology fair at Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo.

The TVs can display greater contrast and produce more vibrant colors, according to the company.

Sharp, which came under the control of Taiwanese parent Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. in 2016 to restructure its finances, sees the 8K technology as central to its growth strategy, expecting commercial use to grow in healthcare and security industries among others.

Commercial broadcasting of 4K and 8K contents is scheduled to begin in December in Japan.

Sharp already sells 8K TVs without receivers in China. It eventually plans to launch 8K models in Europe and the United States.