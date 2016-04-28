Sharshekeyev: EXPO-2017 is important for Kyrgyzstan energy

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - EXPO-2017 is important for Kyrgyzstan energy, said president of the Chamber of Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Marat Sharshekeyev at IV Business Forum of the Council of Turkic-speaking states and IV meeting of the Turkic Business Council.

"Kyrgyzstan's potential in this area is strong as the country has a number of hydro power plants," said M.Sharshekeyev.

It should be noted that the agreement on Kyrgyzstan's participation in the exhibition was achieved during the working visit of the Commissioner of EXPO-2017, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Rapil Zhoshibayev, to the Kyrgyz Republic in December 20, 2014.

Recall that the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 under the motto "Future Energy" will be held in the capital of Kazakhstan from June 10 to September 10. It is expected that the exhibition will be visited by over 5 million people from all over the world. 82 countries, 14 international organizations and a number of leading multinational companies have confirmed their interest and willingness to participate in the exhibition.