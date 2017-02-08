Shavkat Mirziyoyev approved Action Strategy on Uzbekistan’s Development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev decreed to approve the 2017-2021 Action Strategy on Five Priority Areas of the Country's Development.

The Strategy includes modernization of public administration, court and legal system, liberalization of economy, reforms in social sector and foreign policy principles.

The Strategy provides for conducting ‘constructive foreign policy aimed at strengthening independence and sovereignty of the state, establishment of security belt around Uzbekistan, ensuring stability and good neighborliness and strengthening the international image of the country.’

The Action Strategy will be implemented in five stages, each of which aims at approving annual state programme on its implementation.

Recall that year 2017 was declared in Uzbekistan as “The Year of Dialogue with the Nation and Human Interests.”

Earlier, in January, the strategy was published on the Unified Portal of Interactive Governmental Services for discussion.