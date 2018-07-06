Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Every time I learn something new from Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev believes that time and destiny gave him a unique opportunity to work in close cooperation with world-renowned politician Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports.

Mirziyoyev stresses that over the past couple of years he and Nazarbayev met an unprecedented number of times.



"We've met 10 times over the past two years. And each and every meeting brings me joy and I learn something new," President Mirziyoyev notes.



"He [President Nazarbayev] is a pleasant person to work and communicate with. One of his unique qualities, he always pays utmost attention to his team. The team makes all of his revolutionary ideas a reality," the Uzbek leader adds.