Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s daughter appointed Assistant to President

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Saida Mirziyoyeva was appointed as the Assistant to the President of Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

Saida Mirziyoyeva is a politician and the eldest daughter of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

She was born in 1984 in Uzbekistan.

Since 2019 acted as the deputy head of the information and mass communications agency. In 2022 took the post of the head of the communications and information policy sector at the Presidential Administration.

Married, has three children.