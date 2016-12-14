Shavkat Mirziyoyev sworn in as President of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - A joint session of the Oliy Majlis chambers is underway in Tashkent. It is dedicated to the ceremony of inauguration of the new President of Uzbekistan, Kazinform has learnt from the Uzbek presidential administration.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev of the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan was named the new President of the Republic on December 9 by the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan after he received 88,61% of votes at the recent elections.

According to the CEC, the elections were held in compliance with the Constitution of Uzbekistan and country's electoral legislation.



Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Yerik Utembayev was invited to the inauguration of the new president.