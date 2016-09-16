Shavkat Mirziyoyev to run for the post of President of Uzbekistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Interim President and Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will run for the post of the President of the country, the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Uzbekistan revealed in a Facebook post.

"Mirziyoyev's candidature was proposed at the session of the political council of the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan," Russia's RIA Novosti quoted the commission as saying.



The First President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov died after suffering a stroke on September 2. Prime Minister Shavkat Mirziyoyev was named as interim President of Uzbekistan. Senate Speaker Nigmatilla Yuldashev who under the constitution should have led the country during the transition period turned down the role.



According to chairman of the Central Election Commission Mirza-Ulugbek Abdusalomov, the presidential election will be held on December 4.