Shavkat Rakhmonov becomes first Kazakh fighter to sign UFC contract

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakh mixed martial arts fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov has signed a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Kazinform correspondent reports.

«He will go down in history as the first Kazakhstani fighter to sign a contract with the best MMA organization. His debut is scheduled for November. Shavkat became the first one, but I’m sure he will be far from being the last representative of our country in the UFC,» Sayat Abdrakhmanov, an MMA manager, wrote on Instagram.

It is worth mentioning that having knocked out Brazil’s Thiago Varejao Lacerda in the first round of the M-1 Challenge 102 tournament fight in Nur-Sultan, Shavkat Rakhmonov defended his champion title.