EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:38, 24 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Shavkat Utemissov becomes member of Central Election Commission

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Shavkat Utemissov has been elected to the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the plenary session of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In line with the Kazakh Constitution, the Senate Speaker proposes a candidate to become a member of the Central Election Commission.

    At the plenary session Speaker Ashimbayev proposed a candidature of Shavkat Utemissov who was a Majilis deputy for many years and has an extensive law-making experience.

    Participants of the plenary session also terminated the powers of another member of the Central Election Commission Serik Sydykov who joined the CEC in April 2020.


    Tags:
    Parliament Senate Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!