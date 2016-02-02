Shayakhmetova reelected as president of Kazakhstan Gymnastics Federation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Gymnastics Federation held a special conference in Almaty city on January 29 to elect its new president.

According to the federation's press service, current president Umut Shayakhmetova, who happens to be Chairman of the Board of "National Bank of Kazakhstan" JSC, was reelected for another 5-year term.

Established back in 1992, the Kazakhstan Gymnastics Federation curates over 10,000 athletes and 16 accredited regional federations of gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, and acrobatics in 13 regions of Kazakhstan.