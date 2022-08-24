Shchuchinsk to host Burabay Open republican table tennis tournament

SHCHUCHINSK. KAZINFORM From August 27 to 28, the town of Shchuchinsk will host Burabay Open prestigious table tennis tournament, Kazinform learned from the National Olympic Committee.

The prize fund of the event is 1,000,000 tenge.

Members of the national, youth, junior teams as well as leading tennis players from Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent and regions of the country will participate in Burabay Open.

Photo: mir-hotels.com







