EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:37, 24 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Shchuchinsk to host Burabay Open republican table tennis tournament

    None
    None
    SHCHUCHINSK. KAZINFORM From August 27 to 28, the town of Shchuchinsk will host Burabay Open prestigious table tennis tournament, Kazinform learned from the National Olympic Committee.

    The prize fund of the event is 1,000,000 tenge.

    Members of the national, youth, junior teams as well as leading tennis players from Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent and regions of the country will participate in Burabay Open.


    Photo: mir-hotels.com




    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!