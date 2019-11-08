EN
    09:45, 08 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Shchuchinsk to host FIS Cross-Country Continental Cup competitions

    SHCHUCHINSK. KAZINFORM From November 11 to 14, the National Ski Center in Shchuchinsk will host the FIS Cross-Country Continental Cup competitions.

    More than 200 athletes from Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus and Morocco are expected to join the event, Kazinform reports citing the National Olympic Committee.

    According to First Vice President of the National Cross-Country Skiing Federation Nikita Devyatkin, it is the first time Kazakhstan is going to host such a world-class sports event. «As per the FIS regulations, we must prove that Kazakhstan is capable of hosting large international competitions in order to file a bid for holding the World Cup events and youth championships. We have a wonderful ski center, it should not stand idle,» he says.

    The Kazakh team will participate in the FIS Continental Cup as part of its training session which will end on November 24.

