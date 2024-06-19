Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme celebrates 30th anniversary with new release in Kazakhstan

After the success of the 30th anniversary of the Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme (SZFRP) in May, the number of falcons that have returned to nature has reached 2,274 falcons. This comprises both Saker and Peregrine falcons that have been exposed to environmental pressures during the past 30 years, WAM reports.

The programme was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 1995, and it has been continued under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD).

The Agency supervises the implementation of the programme in partnership with the International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC) and Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital (ADFH), with support from the Office of the Special Affairs Adviser Office - Presidential Court, and the Embassy of the UAE in Kazakhstan.

In its landmark 30th edition this year, the programme successfully released 63 falcons, including 38 Peregrine falcons and 25 Saker falcons under the supervision of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee in the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture.

The release took place within the migratory area of these falcons, covering parts of Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Mongolia and neighbouring countries. The nature of these areas is characterized by rugged mountains and vast plains that contain ideal habitats abundant with prey on which falcons can feed on.

Commenting on this new achievement of the programme on its 30th anniversary, Mohamed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Vice Chairman of EAD and Vice Chairman of IFHC, said, “Abu Dhabi and the UAE continue to lead nature conservation and protection of wildlife, in particular the internationally acclaimed efforts to conserve falcons, houbara and other wildlife species of ecological, cultural and historical importance. This is in order to increase their opportunities to overcome threats to their survival and prosper in the wild, in our pursuit of sustaining the historical heritage of falconry.”

Al Bowardi recalled the establishment of this programme 30 years ago, and said that "despite the ease of sustaining falcons throughout the year, thanks to scientific progress and improved economic conditions, the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was committed to the tradition of our predecessors in releasing wild falcons after the hunting season. This was due to his belief in the importance of this tradition in preserving these species and protecting them from extinction.”

He added, “The late Sheikh Zayed was not satisfied with merely reviving this sustainable tradition, so he initiated an institutional programme for releasing falcons 30 years ago – not only returning wild falcons to their remote habitats in Kazakhstan, China, Russia and other migration and breeding areas, but also rehabilitating them to adapt to the wilderness. In addition to conducting scientific studies and research to identify their biological characteristics, habitats, and migration paths.”

Al Bowardi said that in addition to the continuation of Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme, the initiatives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continue to protect wildlife and help preserve the natural balance of the planet.

“Examples of such initiatives include reducing the effects of electrocution on falcons and other birds of prey in Mongolia, reducing the risk of electrocution on 27,000 electricity poles - which helped save an estimated 18,000 birds of prey annually, of which approximately 4,000 are Saker falcons. Five thousand artificial nests were also created in Mongolia, estimated to contribute to the production of 25,000 Saker falcon chicks within 15 years, which will boost their numbers in the wild.

"A joint project is also being implemented in Bulgaria with the Green Balkans organisation to help Saker Falcons reproduce in artificial nests that constitute launch pads for the falcons into their natural habitats, with the aim of restoring their deteriorating population in the southern Balkans," he further stated.

In the same context, the Mohamed Bin Zayed Raptor Conservation Fund is cooperating with the Peregrine Fund in the United States to assess the effects of climate change on Arctic birds of prey, including the estimation of survival rates and protection priorities for the Peregrine falcon in North America. “We also continue to work with other partners around the world to develop new projects to achieve comprehensive strategic outcomes and develop local capabilities in raptor research and conservation methods,” he elaborated.

Al Bowardi commended the successful partnership that helped in the success of the Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme and expressed his sincere thanks to the Kazakh authorities who contributed great efforts in facilitating the joint team's work to implement this programme. All these efforts are to enhance Abu Dhabi’s efforts to preserve vulnerable falcon species, and support the principles of environmental sustainability, protection of biodiversity and preservation of wild species. This is to increase their resilience in light of the many risks posed by human activities at the expense of wildlife habitats, as well as risks of climate change, and other natural and human factors.

All falcons of the Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme have undergone a comprehensive set of veterinary examinations and intensive training. In addition to the usual identification rings, electronic chips were implanted for all falcons, and a representative sample of 10 falcons (five falcons of each type) were equipped with tracking devices connected to satellites with batteries powered by solar energy. This is to monitor survival rates, dispersal and migration paths, and collect scientific data that is used to improve methods of rehabilitation, training, release and the selection of suitable sites for falcons every year.