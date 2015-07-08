Shell celebrates Astana day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On July 6 in The Hague the event devoted to the Republic of Kazakhstan «Discover Kazakhstan» was held in the headquarters of one of the world's largest oil and gas companies Royal Dutch Shell, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh MFA's press service.

The event was attended by about 150 people, including top managers of the company as well as international staff. In his welcoming speech, Mr. Sean Rooney Vice-President of Shell underlined the importance of the role of Kazakhstan in the company's strategy, and congratulated President Nursultan Nazarbayev and all people of Kazakhstan on the Astana Day. The report delivered by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan contains general information about Kazakhstan, the history of formation of the state, as well as main achievements of Kazakhstan within the country and on the international stage, foreign policy initiatives of Kazakhstan, such as candidacy for non-permanent membership on the UN Security Council for 2017-2018, ATOM project and more. Foreign participants were also briefed on the new economic program «Nurly Zhol» and the document «100 steps». The event ended with a short film about Kazakhstan «Kazakhstan. Our time is now» and a photo exhibition. The quiz on the knowledge of Kazakhstan was conducted among the company's employees. It is worth to note that the results of the test among Shell employees, representing different countries around the world, have shown a good level of knowledge about Kazakhstan.