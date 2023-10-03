EN
    19:05, 03 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Shell expresses interest in gas projects in Kazakhstan

    government
    Photo: primeminister.kz

    Alikhan Smailov, Kazakh Prime Minister, and Zoe Yujnovich, Integrated Gas and Upstream Director at Shell, discussed the current issues of cooperation in the oil and gas sector, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz. 

    The meeting focused on the issues of ongoing development of Kashagan and Karachaganak oilfields, construction of new gas processing plants, compliance with the Kazakh environmental legislation provisions, and others.

    The Kazakh Prime minister pointed out that the Kazakh Government commends the Shell company’s contribution to the development of oil and gas sector of the country and is committed to the strengthening of long-term cooperation.

    Shell is our strategic partner in the oil and gas sector. A lot has been done, and great joint work is ahead, said Smailov.

    The Kazakh PM stressed that the safe exploitation of production facilities and meeting all the environmental requirements should be the top priorities of the company’s operation.

    For her part, Zoe Yujnovich confirmed Shell’s interest in further mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan.

    We’d like to remain a reliable partner of Kazakhstan. Our early cooperation was productive and successful. We need to work hard to strengthen our partnership in the future. We’re ready to increase our investments in Kazakhstan in the shortest term and explore new opportunities regarding not only oil and also gas, she said.

    Following the meeting, the readiness to continue constructive dialogue on all the relevant issues of cooperation was stressed.

    Government Oil and Gas
