Shell wants to become global sponsor of EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Shell Company and National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" will sign a memorandum on cooperation, the press service of "Astana EXPO-2017" informs.

International British-Dutch Company Shell wants to become the global sponsor of the international exhibition EXPO-2017, Duncan van Bergen, Co-Chairman of Shell Company in Kazakhstan informed at the meeting with Chairman of the Board of "Astana EXPO-2017" National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov.

"48 world countries have already confirmed their participation in the EXPO-2017 in such a short period. This is a good result. We are ready to bet on your success," D. van Bergen said.

Thus, he also confirmed the intention of Shell to become the global sponsor of the Astana EXPO-2017 and take part in the exhibition.

During the meeting Akhmetzhan Yessimov told about the project, progress in construction of the exhibition pavilion and about the goals of the event. He also specified that 48 world countries and 11 international organizations have already confirmed their participation in the exhibition.

"We have an agreement with Cisco Systems, one of the largest world companies specializing in the sphere of high technologies. The exhibition is a global platform primarily. It is very important for us that Shell Company expressed its intention to become a global sponsor of the EXPO-2017," A. Yessimov added.

The sides also discussed possible spheres of future cooperation.