    09:51, 17 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Sherzod Khashyrbayev wins gold at Airolo (SUI) European Cup 2024

    Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism and Sport

    Kazakhstani Sherzod Khashirbayev clinched the gold medal at the Airolo (SUI) European Cup 2024 in Switzerland, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.

    He scored 96.93 points in the men's aerial skiing final. Silver medal went to Ukrainian Maksym Kuznietsov who scored 94.82 points, and Pirmin Werner from Switzerland took third with 93.99 points.

    Earlier, Sherzod Khashyrbayev won the bronze medal at the same tournament.

