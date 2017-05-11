EN
    18:16, 11 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Shigeo Katsu tells Kazakh President about Nazarbayev University's achievements

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a meeting with President of Nazarbayev University Shigeo Katsu in the Akorda presidential residence today.

    According to the Akorda's press service, during the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev was informed of the results of the university's day-to-day functioning, what it had achieved so far throughout the years of its existence and the future plans.

    It was noted that over the past seven years the university had translated and trasmitted the best practices of the world's top-ranking universities and implemented a new strictly merit-based approach that helped select the most promising and talented students from all corners of Kazakhstan.

    Shigeo Katsu also added that a strong research institute at the university allows it to develop technologies and knowledge to establish partnership nationwide.

    It should be noted that the Nazarbayev University is moving towards its third graduation-2017. 


