Shining legacy of nomads: Astana hosts grand opening of 5th World Nomad Games

Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, witnessed a grand ceremony marking the official opening of the 5th World Nomad Games. The event, held at the Astana Arena, gathered over 2,500 athletes and thousands of guests from 89 countries, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of nomadic civilizations. The games aim to unite nations with a shared nomadic past, as well as others from around the world, in a celebration of traditional sports and culture. Kazinform correspondent reports on the details.

The ceremony began with a stirring rendition of Kazakhstan's national anthem by a children's choir, accompanied by a procession of flags carried by children representing various ethnic groups from Kazakhstan.

The 30,000-capacity Astana Arena stadium was filled with spectators, including the heads of several countries and regions such as Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tatarstan, the Republic of Sakha, Mongolia, and representatives of numerous international organizations. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the high-profile guests and athletes, expressing gratitude to those who had traveled from near and far to participate in this significant global event.

In his speech, President Tokayev emphasized the historical impact of nomadic civilizations and the importance of preserving their legacy, also highlighting that the World Nomad Games not only celebrate traditional sports but also promote global unity.

These are the world's largest competitions in national sports, one could say the Nomad Olympics. These games promote nomadic civilization at the global level. Sport is a symbol of mutual respect and solidarity. The main mission of sport is to strengthen the friendship of peoples. Kazakhstan is known to everyone as a territory of peace and harmony. Various ethnic groups live in harmony and understanding in our country. We have established strong ties with countries near and far abroad and want other countries to also be in good relations with each other. I am confident that the Nomad Games will contribute to strengthening international solidarity, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

The World Nomad Games have grown to become the largest competition dedicated to traditional sports, drawing participation from countries across Asia, Europe, North and South America, Africa, and even Australia. Notably, athletes from countries without a nomadic history also participate, demonstrating the universal appeal of this event. This year's games feature strong delegations from Russia, China, Mongolia, and Kazakhstan, with Kazakhstan represented by 261 athletes.

The opening ceremony also included speeches from Roman Sklyar, Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the 5th World Nomad Games, and Bilal Erdoğan, President of the World Ethnosport Confederation. Both praised the efforts of the athletes and organizers, acknowledging the importance of the event in preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of nomadic peoples.

As the official program came to a close, the audience was treated to a spectacular cultural program showcasing the rich history of Kazakhstan. A series of performances took viewers on a journey through the centuries, highlighting the legacy of the Tengri period, the great khanates, and Kazakhstan's transformation into a modern nation. The performances concluded with a theatrical representation of nomadic traditions, celebrating the enduring values of harmony with nature, respect for the land, and the shared responsibility of protecting Earth as our common home.

The atmosphere in the stadium remained electric, with dances and displays of traditional music adding to the festive spirit.

People's Artist of Kazakhstan and world widely-known singer, Dimash Kudaibergen delivered a performance at the ceremony. Among the performers were also stars of Kazakhstan and beyond, including Roza Rymbayeva and the ABYROY group of the Presidential Orchestra of the SGO RK with their hit, the patriotic song RUKH.

The World Nomad Games, which will be held in the capital of Kazakhstan starting from Monday, September 9th until September 13th, will see athletes compete in a range of traditional sports, from horseback archery to wrestling, providing a platform for countries to showcase their unique cultural traditions on a global stage.