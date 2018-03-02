Shintoists to participate in Congress of World and Traditional Religions in Astana

BEIJING-TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev has conveyed today the Kazakh President's invitation to Head of the Japanese Association of Shinto Temples "Jinja Honcho" Tsunekiyo Tanaka to take part in the Congress of World and Traditional Religions in Astana this year, Kazinform's special correspondent in China reports.

Tsunekiyo Tanaka accepted the invitation with deep gratitude and said that it would be a great honor for him to take part in such an important event.

He highly appreciated President Nursultan Nazarbayev's efforts credited with creating a harmonious secular society with favorable conditions for all religious denominations.

According to Mr. Tanaka, the countries with religious intolerance should follow the experience of Kazakhstan. The President of the Association of Shinto Temples noted that the Congress of Religious Leaders is a perfect platform for the exchange of views and a global interfaith dialogue. He said no country in the world hosts such congresses under the personal patronage of the heads of state, and this causes genuine admiration.

Tsunekiyo Tanaka also highlighted the dynamic development of Astana, stressing that it is especially pleasant for him to visit the capital of Kazakhstan in the year of its 20th Anniversary. In this context, he underlined that he is proud of the fact that his compatriot Kisho Kurokawa is the author of the master plan of Astana.

In turn, Mr. Baudarbek-Kozhatayev informed the interlocutor of the reforms underway in Kazakhstan and, in particular, the Head of State's Program "Rukhani Janghyru".