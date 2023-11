Shinzō Abe invited Kazakh President to visit Nagasaki

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzō Abe on the sidelines of G20 Summit in China's Hangzhou, Akorda reported.

The meeting discussed the main areas of interaction including the prospects of deepening ties in trade-economic, political and cultural-humanitarian spheres.



Kazakh, Japanese leaders exchanged also opinions on several issues of international agenda.



S.Abe invited N.Nazarbayev to visit Nagasaki during his oncoming trip to Japan and pointed out Kazakhstan's huge contribution to nuclear disarmament process.