Shinzo Abe re-elected as Japan’s prime minister

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Shinzo Abe was re-elected as head of the Japanese government on Wednesday. He was supported by the key low house of the country's parliament, in which the ruling bloc led by the Liberal Democratic Party secured two-thirds of seats at the elections held at the end of last month, TASS reports.

Shinzo Abe can thus remain Prime Minister until 2021 setting a record in terms of the length of his tenure in Japan's postwar history.

That was possible thanks to the amendments in the party's charter introduced at the beginning of this year. Prime Minister Abe is to announce the composition of the government within the next few hours.

No reshuffle is expected.