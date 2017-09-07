Ships of Russian Caspian Flotilla arrive in Aktau port

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within the framework of the bilateral cooperation development between the Kazakh and Russian Navy, a ship detachment of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Federation arrived in Aktau with an unofficial, the Ministry's press service reports.

The detachment includes a small missile ship "Great Ustyug" and a marine tugboat "MB-58". Small missile ship "Great Ustyug" project 21631"Buyan-M" is equipped with modern types of precision missiles, took part in Russia's military operation in Syria, during which a number of missile strikes on infrastructure facilities of the Islamic State were made. The marine tugboat MB-58 is designed for towing vessels on high seas and rendering assistance to vessels in distress.





The program of the visit includes a meeting of a detachment of ships in the roadstead and mooring at the Aktau International Sea Trade Port as well as a solemn ceremony, a courtesy visit to the city administration, a tour of the ships with students and residents of Aktau, and competitions between ships' crews of Kazakhstan and Russian Navy.

"Such visits are already a good tradition of our countries. They contribute to the development of friendship between Navy seamen, fruitful cooperation in the military sphere and most importantly correspond to the status that the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev : "The Caspian Sea is a sea of friendship and stability," said Captain 3rd rank Dastan Kaliyev, commander of a division of disparate ships.